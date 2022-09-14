Mid Sussex-based Ensemble Reza make their Hawth, Crawley debut

Ensemble Reza

They will be in the Hawth studio on Friday, September 16 at 7pm. It is their first of three concerts coming up.

Managing director Hannah Carter talks you through the programmes:

Fri 16 September 7pm, Studio

Ensemble Reza: The Classical Revolution!

Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor for 2 violins; Bach: Little Prelude and Fugue; Haydn: “Emperor” Quartet 62, Op.76 No.3. 2nd Movement; Beethoven: Kreutzer Sonata. 1st Movement. (String quintet version); Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (for string sextet)

From the rollicking excitement and infectious charm of Vivaldi through to Bach, Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, this concert showcases the composers who revolutionised, transformed and charted the course of classical music.

Tickets: £15. Discounts: £13, Child: £5. See all three recitals: £36

Fri 18 November 7pm, Studio

Ensemble Reza: The Great Romantics

Brahms: Sextet No.2 in G major; Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence

The Ensemble Reza Sextet present an evening of the most heart-on-sleeve romantic music of the 19th century. With soaring lyricism and exhilarating, heart-stopping folk influenced rhythms, this concert will leave you both moved and breathless with excitement.

Tickets: £15. Discounts: £13, Child: £5. See all three recitals: £36

Fri 16 December 7pm, Studio

Ensemble Reza: Parisienne Candlelit Soirée

Debussy: The Sunken Cathedral; Ravel: String Quartet; Poulenc: Elegie from Oboe sonata (arranged Anna Cooper, for string sextet); Gershwin: An American in Paris; Trenet: Que reste t’il de nos amours; Cabral/Piaf: La Foule; Glanzberg/Piaf: Padam

The Ensemble sextet are joined by Steve Drummer (clarinet) for a magical candlelit evening as they explore some of the most beautiful French themed classical music of the 20th century.

A programme of infinite imagination with music that was already starting to bridge the sounds of classical and jazz, with some special extras, from the chanson era of Edith Piaf's 1940s and early 1950s Paris.