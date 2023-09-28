BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Mid Sussex big band concert raises funds for St Peter and St James Hospice

A Mid Sussex church is set to hold a concert of big band music next month.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Perdido Players are set to perform on Saturday, October 28 (7.30pm), at St John’s Church in Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill.

Tickets cost £10 at the door or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/stjohnschurch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amelia Georgiou, the church’s parish administrator, said: “They are a swing band with song and music from the big band Era, and are always a crowd pleaser.”

The concert will be in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.