Mid Sussex big band concert raises funds for St Peter and St James Hospice
A Mid Sussex church is set to hold a concert of big band music next month.
The Perdido Players are set to perform on Saturday, October 28 (7.30pm), at St John’s Church in Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill.
Tickets cost £10 at the door or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/stjohnschurch.
Amelia Georgiou, the church’s parish administrator, said: “They are a swing band with song and music from the big band Era, and are always a crowd pleaser.”
The concert will be in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.