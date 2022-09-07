Mid Sussex Brass Band visits German twin town for festival
In August, members of the Mid Sussex Brass Band travelled to Schmallenberg in Germany to perform at the town’s festival.
The band performed on the main stage during the festival, at street venues and at Sozialwerk St Georg, an organization which offers employment and other opportunities to people with disabilities.
Chair of the band, Colin Strudwick, said: “It was fantastic to visit Schmallenberg again after such a long wait and a real privilege to play music and share friendship with our German friends, who have been very appreciative and welcoming.”
It has been 50 years since the relationship between the towns began informally with secondary school teachers organising exchange visits for students.
Mid Sussex Brass Band treasurer and trombone player, Peter Mansfield, said: “It was great to experience first hand how positive and worthwhile cross border relationships can be. The German twinning society is really keen to encourage more connections like this.”