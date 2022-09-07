Mid Sussex Brass Band visits German twin town for festival

Mid Sussex Brass Band visits Germany

The band performed on the main stage during the festival, at street venues and at Sozialwerk St Georg, an organization which offers employment and other opportunities to people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of the band, Colin Strudwick, said: “It was fantastic to visit Schmallenberg again after such a long wait and a real privilege to play music and share friendship with our German friends, who have been very appreciative and welcoming.”

It has been 50 years since the relationship between the towns began informally with secondary school teachers organising exchange visits for students.