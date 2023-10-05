A Mid Sussex charity that provides support to residents celebrated its 40th anniversary at the weekend.

Good Neighbours CARE, founded in 1983, held a special afternoon tea for its dedicated volunteers on Saturday, September 30, at The Woodside in Bolnore village.

Employees from the Alliance for BetterCare eHub served food and attendees were entertained by the Sussex Kings of Harmony.

Current Good Neighbours CARE chair Christina Chelmick said: “Over the past 40 years volunteers of Good Neighbours CARE have supported thousands of local people. This event was our opportunity to give our wonderful volunteers a much-deserved treat.”

At the event Christina announced she will step down as chair and introduced John Bines as her replacement.

She said: “I have been involved with the charity for the best part of 40 years and chair for the past six. It has been amazing watching the charity evolve over that time, but the one constant across the years has been the determination of our volunteers to making a difference to the lives of many.”

Good Neighbours CARE offers practical help to residents of Ansty, Ardingly, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, Horsted Keynes, Lindfield, Scaynes Hill and Wivelsfield Green. Support can include shopping, driving to and from medical appointments and home visits.

To get involved email v[email protected], call 01444 455955 or visit www.careinhaywardsheath.co.uk.

John Bines said: “Christina is a hard act to follow and I am thrilled that she will continue to play a full and active role in helping onboard new volunteers. Nobody knows what the next 40 years will bring, but with an ageing population and the challenges around society’s health and wellbeing, I’m sure that we’ll see a far greater demand for our services going forward.”

The High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2023-24, former chief constable Andy Bliss, also attended the event, alongside Haywards Heath’s deputy mayor Duncan Pascoe.