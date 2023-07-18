The popular Play Days start on Tuesday, July 25, and run until Thursday, August 24 (1pm-3pm).
They are aimed at families with children under ten and activities include: puppet shows, crazy golf courses, soft play, circus skills, arts and craft stalls and DJ workshops.
MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our communities these fantastic events. Last year more than 1,500 people attended and I’m looking forward to getting involved and meeting as many people from our local communities as possible. These events are just one part of our programme and commitment to provide high quality, engaging events for children, young people, and families. This summer there are also two Skate Fest events for young people aged 10+ looking to learn a new skill.”
The district council said many of these events are being provided by local groups with support from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead Town Councils, plus parish councils.
The dates are:
Tuesday, July 25 July, Adastra Park, Hassocks.
Thursday, July 27, Court Bushes, Hurstpierpoint.
Tuesday, August 1, Worlds End Rec, Burgess Hill.
Thursday, August 3, Whiteman’s Green, Cuckfield.
August 8, Balcombe Rec, Balcombe.
August 10, Clair Park, Haywards Heath.
August 15, Haven Rec, Crawley Down.
August 17, Mount Noddy, East Grinstead.
August 22, Humphreys Field, Copthorne.
August 24, John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood.
Mid Sussex District Council is recommending that people attending the events walk, cycle or use public transport if possible because some of the venues have limited parking.