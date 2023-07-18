NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Mid Sussex District Council announces ‘summer of fun’ with ten free family events in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Hassocks and East Grinstead

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it is hosting ten free family events across the district this summer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

The popular Play Days start on Tuesday, July 25, and run until Thursday, August 24 (1pm-3pm).

They are aimed at families with children under ten and activities include: puppet shows, crazy golf courses, soft play, circus skills, arts and craft stalls and DJ workshops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our communities these fantastic events. Last year more than 1,500 people attended and I’m looking forward to getting involved and meeting as many people from our local communities as possible. These events are just one part of our programme and commitment to provide high quality, engaging events for children, young people, and families. This summer there are also two Skate Fest events for young people aged 10+ looking to learn a new skill.”

Most Popular
The popular Play Days start on Tuesday, July 25The popular Play Days start on Tuesday, July 25
The popular Play Days start on Tuesday, July 25

The district council said many of these events are being provided by local groups with support from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead Town Councils, plus parish councils.

Read More
Read more: Mid Sussex Search for a Star 2023 returns – applications are now open

The dates are:

Tuesday, July 25 July, Adastra Park, Hassocks.

Thursday, July 27, Court Bushes, Hurstpierpoint.

Tuesday, August 1, Worlds End Rec, Burgess Hill.

Thursday, August 3, Whiteman’s Green, Cuckfield.

August 8, Balcombe Rec, Balcombe.

August 10, Clair Park, Haywards Heath.

August 15, Haven Rec, Crawley Down.

August 17, Mount Noddy, East Grinstead.

August 22, Humphreys Field, Copthorne.

August 24, John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood.

Mid Sussex District Council is recommending that people attending the events walk, cycle or use public transport if possible because some of the venues have limited parking.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

Follow us