MSDC deputy leader Alison Bennett said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our communities these fantastic events. Last year more than 1,500 people attended and I’m looking forward to getting involved and meeting as many people from our local communities as possible. These events are just one part of our programme and commitment to provide high quality, engaging events for children, young people, and families. This summer there are also two Skate Fest events for young people aged 10+ looking to learn a new skill.”