Mid Sussex District Council car park scam warning
Mid Sussex District Council said it discovered fake QR codes stuck on its parking machines which are attempting to trick people into handing over their card details.The QR codes claim to be from a real company – PaybyPhone – which the council said it doesn’t use.
Anyone who has scanned one of these QR codes are asked to check their bank statements and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We've discovered fake QR codes being stuck on council-owned parking machines, attempting to trick people into handing over their card details. These QR codes claim to be for PaybyPhone, which we do not use. We use MiPermit for parking payments.
“While we've removed these fake QR codes quickly, we're still checking other machines to ensure your safety.
“DO NOT SCAN THESE QR CODES.
“If you have scanned a QR code on one of our machines recently, please check your bank statements and report any suspicious activity to your bank as soon as possible.
“Remember, only use MiPermit for your parking payments with us.”
