Market Place Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

The council has warned motorists to check their bank statements following the discovery of a car parking scam.

Mid Sussex District Council said it discovered fake QR codes stuck on its parking machines which are attempting to trick people into handing over their card details.The QR codes claim to be from a real company – PaybyPhone – which the council said it doesn’t use.

Anyone who has scanned one of these QR codes are asked to check their bank statements and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.

“While we've removed these fake QR codes quickly, we're still checking other machines to ensure your safety.

“DO NOT SCAN THESE QR CODES.

“If you have scanned a QR code on one of our machines recently, please check your bank statements and report any suspicious activity to your bank as soon as possible.

“Remember, only use MiPermit for your parking payments with us.”