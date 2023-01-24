Mid Sussex District Council gives out over £300,000 in four redundancy payments for 2022

Mid Sussex District Council gave out over £300,000 in four redundancy payments during 2022, it has been revealed.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance, who found out the data through a FOI request, said there was one payment of £100,048, one payment of £98,835, one payment of £71,402 and one payment of £34,800.

The group said the payments totalled £305,085 altogether while the council tax increase in 2022/23 was 2.8 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “These golden goodbyes will be a kick in the teeth for local taxpayers. Redundancy payments are a normal part of doing business, but local authorities should be expected to keep them under control. Council bosses should ensure that some of these sums aren't repeated.”

Mid Sussex District Council gave out over £300,000 in four redundancy payments during 2022, The TaxPayers' Alliance has revealed. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson told the Middy: “Like most organisations, we must continuously modernise how we work and ensure we have the right set of skills needed to best serve our residents. This was the first restructure for a considerable period of time and resulted in a smaller senior management team. The payments made to individuals were strictly in accordance with our contractual and legal obligations. We remain entirely focused on ensuring we provide high quality, value for money services for local residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to its website The TaxPayers’ Alliance is Britain’s ‘independent grassroots campaign for lower taxes’. A spokesperson on the site said: “The TPA is committed to forcing politicians to listen to ordinary taxpayers.” Visit www.taxpayersalliance.com.