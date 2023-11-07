BREAKING

Mid Sussex finds its young star talent in a closely-fought and exciting contest

Months of planning, hours of outstanding entertainment from 15 extremely talented individuals in front of an audience of family, friends and supporters, found the young star performers of Mid Sussex in 2023.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
The judges deliberated long and hard before announcing the winner as the cool, calm, suave George Stathakis. He walked away with first prize of £500 and the chance to perform at the Burgess Hill Christmas light switch-on event.

George performed a track form the musical Next to Normal called "I'm Alive". The judges said: "He delivered the performance with confidence and engaged with the audience throughout. They added that: "to sing a song that most of the audience would never have heard of was incredibly brave and showed a confidence that will carry him far."

𝐈𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞, taking on the massive challenge of the Whitney Houston classic "I will always love you", was Mollie Thomson. Mollie captivated the entire audience with her accapella intro to the astonishment of the judges. "It was a bold move but she showed professionalism throughout her performance", they said.

Mid Sussex's young hopefuls at the finalMid Sussex's young hopefuls at the final
Third, dancing to Ruby Tuesday, was the talented Stevie Wickens. Stevie choreographed her own piece and wowed the judges with her poise and elegance.

“We wish to thank all of our sponsors and supporters for their part in making this event such a success”, says Archie Tipple who paid tribue to “my stage sidekick eather, you were brilliant in the organising and presenting with me. And none of this happens without the support of my wife Clare Wilson-Tipple and our daughter who allow me to take all the time required to organise this event. I can't thank you enough for everything.”

