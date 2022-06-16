Mid Sussex Guides and Scouts walk for refugee aid

2nd Ditchling Brownies

The 12.4 mile route takes in two hills, Wolstonbury Hill and Ditchling Beacon, and three mills, Oldland, Jack and Jill, and passes the three villages along the way.

The theme for World Thinking Day 2022 was Our World, Our Equal Future and as part of this, Mid Sussex Guides and Scouts thought about refugees and the challenges faced by migrants around the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guides and Scouts have raised more than £1000 so far and raised awareness of the SDRP, which will be used to welcome a refugee family to the area and help them settle in to the community.

2nd Ditchling Brownies

To sponsor the challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scouts-guides-2hills3millswalk220522

2nd Ditchling Brownies

2nd Ditchling Brownies