Mid Sussex League football game suspended after player left unconscious from clash of heads

A man was seriously injured in a county football game in Sussex this weekend.

Barry Squires, captain on Uckfield United, was left unconscious with a suspected fractured cheekbone, following a clash of heads with a Ditchling Reserves player.

The match between Uckfield United and Ditchling Reserves in the Mid Sussex League was abandoned after seven minutes because of the incident.

Barry Squires, captain on Uckfield United, was left unconscious with a suspected fractured cheekbone following a clash of heads with a Ditchling Reserves player.