Mid Sussex MP launches climate change programme for UK schools

Mims Davies launched Young Climate Warriors on Friday, April 22 to coincide with Earth Day 2022.

The new programme will take climate change discussions into primary schools across the UK, with in-person animated assemblies helping teachers open the door to the subject, building wider awareness of the problem and sharing solutions to fixing it.

Ms Davies said: “I was delighted to share this information with the primary schools in Mid Sussex. It is vital our next generation feel empowered to speak about and action issues that need to be worked on now and in the future and to understand that we all have a part to play in helping our planet.

Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies.

“Our landmark Environment Act will ensure the UK can deliver the most ambitious environmental programme of any country, and transform how we protect our natural environment, make better use of our resources and clean up our air and water.”

The new Ambassador Programme also seeks to address the growing problem of ‘eco-anxiety’ in young people.

In a study by BCC, nearly three in four children said they were worried about the state of the planet and 22 per cent said they were very worried.

Young Climate Warriors helps to counter eco-anxiety with engagement, involvement, teamwork, action and a sense of the ‘possible’.

Katharine Hayhoe, IPCC climate scientist, said: “The most important thing you can do to fight climate change: talk about it.”

The Young Climate Warriors Ambassador Programme will help children and teachers start these conversations.