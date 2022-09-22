Mid Sussex Older People’s Council laid a floral tribute at the Haywards Heath Memorial last week after a presentation at the Baptist church in Sussex Road

The MSOPC issued a statement to say the charity was ‘deeply saddened’ about The Queen’s passing, adding that members laid a floral tribute at the Haywards Heath Memorial last week after giving a presentation at the Baptist Church in Sussex Road.

But a spokesperson warned: “Unfortunately at times like this, scammers take advantage of the situation to trick people out of their money.”

The MSOPC said people should remain vigilant about any e-mails, texts or social media messages that claim the Queen has left money ‘to be distributed among her subjects’.

They said: “Do not give your bank details if you have any doubts about whether something is genuine.”

The MSOPC added: “We keep King Charles III and the Royal Family in our hearts as they grieve.

“The Queen dedicated her whole life to our service, she was the only monarch that many of us had ever known and the loss of this constant can be incredibly unsettling.

“We also know all too well how periods of significant change can trigger reminders of loved ones that we grieve for. At this time, we are comforted by Queen Elizabeth II’s loving words that ‘Grief is the price that we pay for love’ and hope that you can take solace in this too.”