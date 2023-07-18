NationalWorldTV
Mid Sussex Search for a Star 2023 returns: applications are now open

Applications are now open for Mid Sussex Search for a Star 2023.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

The contest, which was held for the first time last year, sees aspiring young performers aged four to 18 showcase their talent onstage.

A spokesperson for the contest said: “Whether you are a singer, dancer, musician, band, comedian, or possess any other unique skill, this competition is your chance to perform on stage for a grand prize."

Applications are welcome from individuals or groups.

Applications are now open for Mid Sussex Search for a Star 2023
Burgess Hill residents celebrate completion of 18 new properties at K...
Last year’s event saw more than 30 young people enter, with ten getting through to the live final at Burgess Hill Theatre in October.

The top prize this year is £500 with a chance to perform at the Burgess Hill Christmas Lights switch-on. Second prize is £350 and third prize is £150.

Visit www.facebook.com/MSsearchforastar to find out more and find a link to the application form.

