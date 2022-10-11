Ten talented acts sang, danced and performed in front of judges who had a tough time choosing three winners.

Emily Milton, 15, from Burgess Hill won first place, while Megan Simmons-Tubb, 12, won second; and Joe Barker, 11, came in third.

All three were brilliant singers, said organiser Archie Tipple.

Emily Milton, 15, won first place in Mid Sussex Search for a Star, while Megan Simmons-Tubb, 12, won second; and Joe Barker, 11, came in third

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a first time round it was a huge success,” said Archie, adding that there were more than 30 entries aged four to 18.

He said: “The top ten were very strong contenders. In the process of rehearsing and getting them on to the night they went from strength to strength.”

Emily won £500 and a place performing on stage at the Burgess Hill Christmas Lights switch-on, while Megan received £350 and Joe got £150.

Archie said the contest will become an annual event and hopes to create a ‘road show’ featuring the finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad