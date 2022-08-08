The contest launched on Monday, August 1, and is a collaborative project from Burgess Hill District Lions, Mid Sussex Round Table, Central Sussex Rotary Club and Burgess Hill Theatre Club.
It is also being supported by Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex Radio and other organisations.
A spokesperson said: “We are on the hunt for new, raw and exciting talent in Mid Sussex.
“The winner will win a £500 grant towards developing their talent and will perform on stage at the Burgess Hill Christmas Lights Switch On event on November 19.”
Second place will win a £350 grant towards developing their talent and third place will win a £150 grant.
Find out more on the competition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MSsearchforastar and follow the link to fill in the entry form.
The online submission will be open until noon on August 31.