The contest launched on Monday, August 1, and is a collaborative project from Burgess Hill District Lions, Mid Sussex Round Table, Central Sussex Rotary Club and Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

It is also being supported by Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex Radio and other organisations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We are on the hunt for new, raw and exciting talent in Mid Sussex.

Children could win amazing prizes in the first Mid Sussex Search for a Star competition

“The winner will win a £500 grant towards developing their talent and will perform on stage at the Burgess Hill Christmas Lights Switch On event on November 19.”

Second place will win a £350 grant towards developing their talent and third place will win a £150 grant.

Find out more on the competition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MSsearchforastar and follow the link to fill in the entry form.