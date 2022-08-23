Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people between four and 18 (supervised by an adult) need to submit a video of their talent by September 20

Organisers are urging young people with a hidden talent to sign up for the community-led contest before Tuesday, September 20.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you’re a plate-spinner, magician, comedy- king or queen, or maybe part of a band or choir, Mid Sussex Search for a Star is looking for all types of talent from those aged four to 18.

“The more variety, the better.”

Mid Sussex Search for a Star is jointly organised by Burgess Hill District Lions, Mid Sussex Roundtable, Central Sussex Rotary and the Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

It is also supported by Mid Sussex Radio, Burgess Hill Town Council, Tates Garden Centres, SoHyped Productions, Lemonade Print and It’s Pzazz.

Archie Tipple from Burgess Hill District Lions said: “The idea came from a desire to encourage local children to showcase their talents to the wider community.

“We wanted children to develop the confidence to perform their talent and challenge themselves to achieve.

“After a tough few years of cancelled events it is a really good opportunity for community groups to get together and support the youth of Mid Sussex.”

To enter, young people who are supervised by an adult must submit a video of their talent by September 20.

Ten acts will then be shortlisted and invited to perform at a live final at Burgess Hill Theatre on October 8 in front of a panel of judges.

The winner will get to perform on stage at the Burgess Hill Christmas Lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 19, while claiming the top prize of £500.

The second place winner will get £350 and the third place winner will receive £150.

The competition is open to submissions from individuals, groups and clubs of young people aged between four and 18.

Entry is free but it should be made by an adult and it requires the submission of a video via a Google form, where full terms and conditions are available.

To enter visit www.facebook.com/MSsearchforastar.