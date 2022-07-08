Middleton-on-sea village fete to return bigger than ever, organisers say

Taking place on July 24 on Shrubbs Field, the event is set to feature attractions and activities for the whole family. With a BBQ, a dog show, a classic car show, a small business fayre and two arenas full of outdoor activities and events, organiser Joyce Weston said the fete should have 'something for everyone.’

New to this year is a circus workshop which will give children the chance to learn circus tricks like juggling, tightrope walking and more.

It’s a big addition to the fete, one which Mrs Weston hopes will give the fete that special something after a two-year absence mandated by Covid-19.

31/07/16 - Classic Car Show, Dog Show and Fete at Middleton Village Fete, Shrubbs Field, Elmer Rd, Middleton. Image: Kevin Shaw Photography Regis Cheerleaders

"I think we’ve gone a little bit further this year than in the past,” she added. “I mean we've always done really quite well. We’d often have 1500 people or so through the gate each year, and this year, we already have more than 900 people expressed interest on social media, so I think lots of people will turn up.

“There's a real feeling that this is going to be a good year.”

A lot of hard work has gone into this year’s fete, and Mrs Weston says it will all be worth it if it helps bring the community together after a difficult two years.

"I just want it to be a really fun day for everyone,” she explained. “We all feel that we want to give something back to the village. I’ve been involved with village fetes in Middleton since the late seventies and, after this break, I think it’s important to show what the village can do. And I think it’ll be nice to see everyone enjoying themselves, watching them get stuck in after Covid.”

All proceeds from the long-running fete are set to go to Dementia UK. Since Mrs Weston’s late husband lived with the condition, it’s a cause close to her heart, and she's eager to raise as much money as possible.

"It would mean an awful lot to raise the money. I lost my husband, but I have friends going through the same thing at the moment. If money could be raised to help people, that would be lovely. It affects so many lives.”