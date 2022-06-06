Midhurst and Easebourne celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Visitors were treated to an afternoon of fantastic entertainment on the stage from Ellie Baker, The Britannia Brass Quartet, Nick Clark Magician, Midhurst Community Choir and Midhurst Dance School.
The afternoon was rounded up with an hour long set from The Fabulous Fug Band who had the crowds up on their feet dancing.
Families were treated to traditional fairground rides and face painting and a wide variety of food and drink was available from local caterers.
Jess Brown-Fuller, events officer for Midhurst Town Council said: “It was a privilege seeing residents of Midhurst and Easebourne come together in front of Cowdray Ruins to celebrate this moment in our history and the community spirit has been wonderful.
"The events were a culmination of months of work from office staff and Councillors from both Councils and the team at Cowdray Heritage. There are so many people to thank, including a mass of volunteers from both Midhurst and Easebourne who make events like this possible.
On the Thursday evening over 400 residents gathered on St Ann's Hill for a beacon lighting, the first event to take place on the hill since Midhurst Town Council took control of the land from Chichester District Council. Chairman of MTC, Carol Lintott, was joined by the Town Crier John Travers, Midhurst's Reverend Dave Willis, Easebourne's Reverend Derek Welsman and Midhurst Community Choir for the lighting of the beacon, joining thousands of others across the Country marking the occasion.