Midhurst and Petworth branch host Rotary club global scholar award winner
Sponsored by Rotary Club Chofu Murasaki Tokyo to study an MSc in 'Sustainable Development' at the University of Sussex, his focus is on poverty in Laos, where he lived and studied for 12 years. His passion is finding sustainable methods of helping less fortunate people rise from poverty.
Speaking on the occasion, local president Mike Balmforth said: “We had a great celebration to mark our 60th anniversary. George Namura also gave us a very insightful presentation and he was asked lots of questions.”
