Midhurst and Petworth branch host Rotary club global scholar award winner

George Namura (centre-right), the Rotary Club Global Scholar award winner welcomed by members at the Midhurst and Petworth branch.

Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club hosted 24-year-old Japanese Student George Namura at their 60th Anniversary celebrations last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Rotary Club Chofu Murasaki Tokyo to study an MSc in 'Sustainable Development' at the University of Sussex, his focus is on poverty in Laos, where he lived and studied for 12 years. His passion is finding sustainable methods of helping less fortunate people rise from poverty.

A spokesperson for the club added: “Rotary is worldwide with 1.3 million members, always ready to volunteer time and skills to help both local and international communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are always welcome to join in our activities at anytime and see for yourself how Rotary works.

"Contact in first instance local president Mike Balmforth via email [email protected] or text 07979080120 or via website: https://mandprotary.club.”

Speaking on the occasion, local president Mike Balmforth said: “We had a great celebration to mark our 60th anniversary. George Namura also gave us a very insightful presentation and he was asked lots of questions.”