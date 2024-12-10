Midhurst and Petworth club fund 200 food boxes for Christmas

Midhurst & Petworth Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs have done their bit this Christmas, bringing many goodie bags and food to families who need it most.

Each school holiday, Midhurst & Petworth Foodbank supply the families whose children get Free School meals with Kids Lunch Parcels (KLP’s), offering sufficient food to the youngsters for a couple of weeks holiday lunches.

This Christmas, the Midhurst & Petworth Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs (in association with Bookfest, MADhurst and Easebourne Parish Council) funded items to go into Christmas goodie bags which go out with the KLPS.

Major thanks also to Tesco Express who supplied the crackers at a special price.

Thumbs up as volunteers deliver goodie bags and food.

A team of Midhurst Foodbank volunteers assembled each goodie bag which included chocolate, a book, toiletries, gloves, small toys, a couple of Christmas crackers and a few apples.

The Rotary Club then delivered 200 food boxes (KLP’s) plus goodie bags to Midhurst, Petworth, and surrounding villages.