Midhurst and Petworth club fund 200 food boxes for Christmas
Each school holiday, Midhurst & Petworth Foodbank supply the families whose children get Free School meals with Kids Lunch Parcels (KLP’s), offering sufficient food to the youngsters for a couple of weeks holiday lunches.
This Christmas, the Midhurst & Petworth Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs (in association with Bookfest, MADhurst and Easebourne Parish Council) funded items to go into Christmas goodie bags which go out with the KLPS.
Major thanks also to Tesco Express who supplied the crackers at a special price.
A team of Midhurst Foodbank volunteers assembled each goodie bag which included chocolate, a book, toiletries, gloves, small toys, a couple of Christmas crackers and a few apples.
The Rotary Club then delivered 200 food boxes (KLP’s) plus goodie bags to Midhurst, Petworth, and surrounding villages.