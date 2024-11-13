Midhurst and Petworth Remembrance Day 2024: Towns pays tribute to fallen troops

In Midhurst, a parade formed up outside the town war memorial, at Parish Church at 10.45am, where a wreath laying ceremony took place. Afterwards, members of the public were invited inside the church itself for a short, follow-up ceremony looking back on sacrifices made by servicemen and women past and present.

This year’s ceremony was a special one, since it saw the first use of a new banner, dedicated by Royal British Legion Staff in a unique ceremony earlier this year. It’s only the third ever banner in the club’s 100-year-history, and members hope it will enjoy a long and varied tour of duty.

In Petworth, meanwhile, a Remembrance Day Parade formed up at the Royal British Legion Club on Rosemary Lane at 2.30pm on the same day, marching through the town to St Mary’s Church for an act of service at the war memorial. Roads closures were in place for the duration of the event, and the parade consisted of volunteers from across town.

For the Petworth Scouts, this year’s event was a historic first – marking the first time ever the Squirrel Scouts, the district’s youngest members, took their place in the parade. For volunteers leading Petworth and Pulborough District Scouts, it was a historic inclusion, underscoring the importance of Remembrance and respect from a very early age.

“Today, all sections of our scouting family came together to honour those who served, reflecting on their sacrifice with respect and gratitude. SStanding side by side, young and old alike, we felt a powerful sense of unity and remembrance, acknowledging the importance of peace and the resilience of those who came before us. It was a moving experience, and a reminder that the spirit of remembrance lives on in all of us,” Group lead volunteer Martin Taylor said.

"This year’s parade, marked by the inclusion of Squirrel Scouts and the largest Scout turnout to date, left a lasting impression, strengthening the bond between generations in Petworth and fostering a shared commitment to peace and remembrance,” he added.

1 . Midhurst and Petworth Remembrance Day 2024: Towns pays tribute to fallen troops Scouts of all ages bearing standards as part of the parade. Photo: Petworth and Pulborough District Scouts

2 . Remembrance Day in Midhurst and Petworth Local vicar the Reverend Canon Derek Welsman leads the service at the Easebourne War Memorial Photo: Ian Holloway

3 . Midhurst and Petworth Remembrance Day 2024: Towns pays tribute to fallen troops The service of Remembrance at Easebourne Church Photo: Ian Holloway