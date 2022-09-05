Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club's picnic for Ukrainian families encourages friendship and connections

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 60 guests, including residents from Ukraine and their host families, were invited to the event at Cowdray Ruins.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Midhurst and Petworth, the picnic in the park was held to offer an opportunity for parents and children to meet one another and form more friendships and connections.The club’s president, Julian Goodale, welcomed the guests who were treated to a delicious picnic prepared by his wife Diane and her team of helpers.

There were activities planned for the children to enjoy, in addition to a polo match, which made for a relaxed and enjoyable afternoon in the sunshine.

