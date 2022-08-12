Midhurst and Pulborough students take part in ‘Art in the Park’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people went wild with their imaginations for the “Art In The Park” competition, which aimed to raise awareness of the South Downs National Park and the impact of waste.

Fourteen schools took part in the contest, producing all kinds of weird and wonderful artwork from recyclable materials.

The eco-art competition is part of Clean Up and Create, which is run by Sussex Green Living and the South Downs National Park Trust, with funding from The Boltini Trust.

Sussex Green Living delivered assemblies, lesson plans and action-planning to over 20 schools and their eco-councils and many participants are already planning changes to improve sustainability at their school and at home.

Miriam Swan, Grants Officer for the South Downs National Park Trust, said: “The creativity of young people across the National Park is amazing and it’s been wonderful to admire their colourful and thought-provoking artwork.

“It’s been a really fun initiative to be part of and the message from young people is very powerful. The message almost resonates more because it’s coming from young minds who already realise how harmful plastics and litter can be for the environment. The National Park is in some good hands with future generations of custodians who clearly want to care for nature.”

Carrie Cort, from Sussex Green Living, said: “We were absolutely blown away by all the art which was entered into the competition and the litter collection work the children carried out. As always they give us hope for the future.”

The joint winners in the group category, five to seven year olds, were Petworth and Storrington Primary Schools, with All Saints Primary School in Horsham as runner-up, and Billingshurst Primary in third place.

The winner in the group category, eight to 11 year olds, was Dorset House School, Pulborough, with Midhurst Primary as the runner-up and Petworth Primary in third place. Students from Midhurst Rother College came top in the 12 to 13 years old category.

To see all the winners and artwork visit www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/green-education/eco-art-competition-winners/

