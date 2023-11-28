Students at Midhurst and Rother college spent eight days training with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Officers earlier this month, in a Rotary Club- funded bid to help young people build confidence via positive experiences.

The students – aged 11 to 13 – took part in a range of activities designed to build their resilience, initiative and leadership skills, culminating in a display for parents and families which showcased the skills they hard learned.

The course was dubbed ‘GRIT’ by organisers, to symbolise the personal, physical and psychological resilience it was intended to build in the young people taking part. Across the eight days, all 11 students took part in a packed programme of drill yard exercises, resembling those performed by real firefighters: they ran high pressure hoses, learned the basics of first aid, took part in teambuilding exercises, and a range of outdoor activities.

At the end of the course, after several trials, tribulations and character-building activities, all of the students demonstrated their skills for parents and family members in one last 'pass out' drill.

Station Manager Mark Purves oversaw the students’ progress and presented them with their certificates. He said:

“I was delighted to meet the young people who took part in our latest GRIT course.

“Watching them demonstrate their new skills with so much confidence was fantastic. It was clear to see how much they have enjoyed the course and they should all be very proud of themselves.

“We’re proud to be able to offer these courses and we know they make a real difference to the lives of young people across West Sussex. The combination of practical skills and personal development delivered by positive role models really helps to create a positive learning environment that suits their needs.”

