Midhurst and Rother College Students celebrate stand-out raft of GCSE results

A stand-out raft of GCSE results was cause for celebration yesterday (August 24), as students and staff reaped the rewards of two years’ hard work.

A student celebrates his results with headmaster Mr Stuart Edwards.

Pass rates were high at the college this year, with 80 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, and 57 per cent achieving a grade five or above in both subjects.

Among the students celebrating were a number of stand-outs: Adeleigh Buckrell, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 7;

Lily Bull, who achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s;

Students celebrate their results. Photo: Midhurst and Rother College

Chloe Lin, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s;

Ella West, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7;

Furse Simpson, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6;

Edward Grant, who achieved four grade 9s, three Grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Stellar GCSE results at Midhurst and Rother College.

Fiona Lunskey, Assistant Principal for Raising Standards, Year 11 at Midhurst Rother College said:

“Many congratulations to our GCSE students on this fantastic set of results. Each and every student put an incredible level of effort into their studies in order to achieve these grades and are highly deserving of their success. It is particularly pleasing that so many of our Year 11 students will now be going on to take up places in our Sixth Form in September, where they will undoubtedly continue to make excellent progress.”

Stuart Edwards, Principal at Midhurst Rother College, said:

“I am proud to be Principal at MRC every day but especially today. Success is always a team effort, and we are so happy to see the students’ happiness as they opened their grades this morning. They have all shown such determination to secure these results and should be delighted with what they have achieved.