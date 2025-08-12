Todorka Dimitrova has sung her way to the final!

Midhurst’s own Todorka Dimitrova has sung her way into the finals of Homecare’s Got Talent, proudly representing local homecare provider Promedica24 West Sussex.

Todorka, 64, wowed the judges in the semis with her moving performance of O Sole Mio and now has her sights set on the grand final.

The nationwide competition, supported by Promedica24, shines a spotlight on the incredible talents of homecare workers across the UK.

On 14 August in Birmingham, finalists will battle it out for a £1,000 prize, an all-inclusive holiday for two, and even the chance to perform at a music festival.

To get there, entrants first send in video auditions for a celebrity judging panel to review. From there, the best are invited to regional finals, with just five from each area making it to the nationals.

She’s been with Promedica24 for three years, bringing warmth and compassion to her clients. Singing is part of her everyday life – she’ll often practise during breaks, and sometimes ends up giving impromptu performances for her client’s neighbours, who are always asking for more.

For Todorka, it’s more than a hobby. “Without my voice, I’m not myself,” she says.

With over 20 years of choir experience, she’s no stranger to performing, but it’s been 13 years since her last public solo. She first auditioned for Homecare’s Got Talent with Schubert’s Ave Maria, but switched to O Sole Mio for the semis, the same song she sang in New York back in 2012.

Promedica24 has been operating in the UK for over a decade, helping more than 1,700 families live independently in their own homes.

In just one year, its carers have delivered over 54,000 days of care to people across the country.

Chris White-Smith, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: “At Promedica24, we know that our people are our greatest asset. Todorka is an inspiring example of the talent, dedication, and passion our carers bring, both to their work and to life outside of it.

“She is a valued member of our team who brings warmth and joy to everyone around her, and we’re incredibly proud to see her representing Promedica24 at the Homecare’s Got Talent final.”