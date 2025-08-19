Midhurst charity walk invites community to step up for families
The event, led by local walking enthusiast Vicki Harrison of Coatoncoatoffwetfeet, will raise funds for Midhurst Family Support Work (FSW).
It’s a charity that helps families through difficult times and works to prevent crises.
The sponsored walk takes place on Thursday, September 4, setting off at 9.30 am from St Mary’s Parish Church in Church Hill, Market Square.
There’s a route for everyone, whether you’re after a short stroll or a bigger challenge: 3 miles, 4.5 miles or a full 10-mile circular walk taking in the churches of West Lavington, Heyshott, Cocking and Bepton before returning to Midhurst.
The organisers have said the event is open to all.
“This is about bringing people together.”
“You don’t need to be an experienced walker, come with family, friends or even your dog. The more people we have, the more we can support local families who need a helping hand.”
Register your interest using the following website: https://app.donorfy.com/form/NWD5WL55M4/MI2V5.
Find the sponsorship form here: www.familysupportwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Sponsorship-FormMidhurstCircular25.docx