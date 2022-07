Midhurst Community Choir took to the stage for the first time since 2019.

The Choir made its comeback after three years as they perform at their Summer Concert.

Featuring new songs, plus some old favourites, the award-winning choir performed at Midhurst Rother College on Saturday July 23 at 7.30pm.

Following on from the performance, and a well deserved break the Midhurst Community Choir will be making their return this coming autumn.

Pic by Jess Brown-Fuller

From Wednesday, September 7 to December 14 the autumn term begins.