Midhurst Community Land Trust launches new 'affordable' homes

The Farriers Court development at Egmont Road, Easebourne, Midhurst nears completion.

Midhurst Community Land Trust is launching its new development at Farriers Court, Egmont Road, Easebourne today (October 28).

The block will offer two 2 bed apartments and six 1 bed apartments and be will available from January 2025.

These apartments, now nearing completion, are being built to what is being described as a high specification with insulation, carpeted throughout and with cooker, fridge and washing machine all installed. Each has an allocated parking space and access to a communal bin area and bicycle shed.

The Trust will offer these apartments at affordable rents, around 70% of the current open market figures. This means that a one-bedroom unit will cost around £695 per month and a two-bedroom apartment £880.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The flats are designed for working families or individuals from the local area, with priority being given to those with residence or a family connection to Easebourne and to key workers such as those involved in areas such as healthcare or supporting the local economy.

Applications are now open through the trust’s website, where full details about the tenancies and an application form are also available.

This development has been made possible by support from Chichester District Council, South Downs National Park Authority, the Friends of Riverbank Medical Centre and a private charity.