Midhurst Council plant trees for Jubilee

Simon Flint and Andrew Mitchell, Midhurst & Petworth Rotary Club at the tree planting

The eight trees have been planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy at Carron Lane Recreational Ground.

The trees were donated by MADhurst Music Arts & Drama Festival, Midhurst & Easebourne FC, Methodist Church and Mischief Makers, Rother Valley District Guides, Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth, Midhurst Lions and Heyshott Cobden Hall Charity and Midhurst Town Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each tree has been fitted with a plaque specifying the tree type and the groups that have funded them.

Representatives from MADhurst Music Arts & Drama Festival, Midhurst & Easebourne FC, Methodist Church and Mischief Makers, Rother Valley District Guides, Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth, Midhurst Lions and Heyshott Cobden Hall Charity.