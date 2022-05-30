Midhurst Council plant trees for Jubilee

Midhurst Town Council have organised a celebratory tree planting, to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:14 pm
Simon Flint and Andrew Mitchell, Midhurst & Petworth Rotary Club at the tree planting
The eight trees have been planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy at Carron Lane Recreational Ground.

The trees were donated by MADhurst Music Arts & Drama Festival, Midhurst & Easebourne FC, Methodist Church and Mischief Makers, Rother Valley District Guides, Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth, Midhurst Lions and Heyshott Cobden Hall Charity and Midhurst Town Council.

Each tree has been fitted with a plaque specifying the tree type and the groups that have funded them.

Midhurst town councillor Carol Lintott said: “The planting of these trees is greatly appreciated and the residents of Midhurst and its many visitors can all look forward to watching this wonderful curve of trees grow and mature over the coming years.”

