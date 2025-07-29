Midhurst Doctor takes on swim challenge to round-off 33 years at NHS

The Midhurst doctor is aiming to raise £1,500 with one last challenge before he retires as a GP.

After 33 years of dedicated service in the NHS, 30 of them at Riverbank Medical Centre, Dr Tim Hill is retiring as a GP Partner.

But before he hangs up his stethoscope, he’s diving into one last challenge to support a cause close to his heart.

On JustGiving, Dr Tim Hill wrote: “Midhurst Palliative Care funds the independent Midhurst Macmillan service which provides specialist, consultant-led palliative care at home to patients and families affected by any life-limiting illness.

"In my professional life, I have witnessed the fantastic work they do in allowing patients to be cared for at home at the end of their lives, providing dignity and respect for terminally ill patients… After 33 years working in the NHS, I am stepping down from being a full time General Practitioner.

"To mark the event, and to raise money for the charity, I am swimming 33.3km in 4 days, a distance equivalent to the English Channel swim.

"It also means that I will swim a kilometre for every year I have worked in the NHS. I am swimming with my daughter.

"Please give generously!”

Every pound raised will go towards supporting the vital work of Midhurst Palliative Care.

You can donate by searching www.justgiving.com/page/dr-tim-hill