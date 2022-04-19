Midhurst town centre. Pic S Robards SR2204137 SUS-220413-170607001

Midhurst Easter Trail Fun: In Pictures

Fun was had by all the family this Easter period in Midhurst.

Guests collected the letters from each of the ten brightly coloured bunnies hidden around the town and unscramble the letters and revealed the Easter Bunny’s name.

Councillor Carol Lintott from Midhurst Town Council said: “The Town Council received lots of comments about how enjoyable it was to the walk around the town to find the rhyming clues that made up the Easter Trail. Over 80 chocolate eggs, packets of sweets and raisins were collected by children who had successfully completed the trail and discovered the Easter Bunny’s name which was Cottontail!”

Midhurst town centre. Pic S Robards SR2204137 SUS-220413-170548001

Midhurst town centre. Pic S Robards SR2204137 SUS-220413-170422001

Midhurst town centre. Pic S Robards SR2204137 SUS-220413-170453001

Midhurst town centre. Pic S Robards SR2204137 SUS-220413-170534001

