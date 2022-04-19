Midhurst Easter Trail Fun: In Pictures

Guests collected the letters from each of the ten brightly coloured bunnies hidden around the town and unscramble the letters and revealed the Easter Bunny’s name.

Councillor Carol Lintott from Midhurst Town Council said: “The Town Council received lots of comments about how enjoyable it was to the walk around the town to find the rhyming clues that made up the Easter Trail. Over 80 chocolate eggs, packets of sweets and raisins were collected by children who had successfully completed the trail and discovered the Easter Bunny’s name which was Cottontail!”