Midhurst farm shop makes the finals in Farm Shop and Deli Retail Awards

Cowdray Farm Shop, in Midhurst, was named among a list of the country’s best after the finalists in this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Retail Awards were revealed.

The farm shop, in Cowdray Park, was named alongside retail counterparts from Manchester, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Scotland and more as one of the country’s best, and could be in with a shot at being named the best in the UK.

The awards, championed by FieldFare and in partnership with The Grocer, recognise farm shops and delis as pillars of their respective communities; champions of local produce and sustainable practice. Categories cover everything from small farm shops to large, butchers, delicatessens, online businesses, village stores and new-comers, with all finalists in with a chance of being named ‘best in category’, ‘best in region’ and, most prestigious of all, ‘Retailer of the Year’ – so there really is everything to play for.

Finalists like The Cowdray Farm Shop were chosen from a list of hundreds of initial entries, all based on testimonials from customers and suppliers, as well as each businesses’ individual achievements in the independent retail sector.

Judge Matt Whelan, MD Fieldfare who champion the Retailer Awards, said: “It is wonderful to meet the inspiring and enthusiastic people behind the businesses. I love finding out more about them, their businesses and their aspirations for the future. The Awards finalist announcement has a real buzz to it. It’s great to be there and celebrate the achievements within our industry, network and learn from our colleagues.”

Winners will be announced on April 7, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.