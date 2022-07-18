Midhurst Fire Crew called out to two fires in town

On Friday, July 15, at 9.04pm two Midhurst fire engines were ordered to a fire in the garden of a domestic property that was quickly spreading to trees and hedgerows.
The crews arrived on scene within six minutes and quickly got to work bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading using a number of hose reel jets and a hydrant.
Additional support was requested and attended from Petworth Fire Station.
The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental and Midhurst fire station are encouraging people to be careful during the hot weather where the risk of fires is high.
Midhurst Fire Station were also called to deal with more fires on Saturday, July 16
Crews were called to deal with two fires on Midhurst Common on Saturday afternoon.
The fire service believed the incident to be deliberate and Chichester Police have attended and gathered information from witnesses.