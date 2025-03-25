The event, which took place on March 18, saw the Freemasons present cheques to organisations like Sage House, Stonepillow, Easebourne Primary School and more.

Eight local causes benefitted all in all and the final total came to £9,330, with the money coming from donations made to Craft Lodge, as well as grants from Chapter Lodge and Mark Lodge.

As well as the cheque presentations, members of the Freemason Lodge, alongside their family members were treated to a demonstration by Nick Feltimo – a member of Sty Johns Ambulance Brigade and a member of the St Ninian Lodge – on the use of AED equipment.

The Midhurst Freemasons Lodge is an eminent and historic organisation, which welcomes inquiries from likeminded individuals whose values align with its own. To find out more, or even become a Freemason, contact [email protected]

1 . Midhurst Freemasons donate more than £9,000 to good causes A £1030 cheque for homelessness charity Stonepillow Photo: Classic Revival Photography

2 . Midhurst Freemasons donate more than £9,000 to good causes A £1,240 cheque presented to Midhurst Palliative Care Photo: Classic Revival Photography

3 . Midhurst Freemasons present £9,000 to good local causes A £1,000 cheque to Children's Bookfest Photo: Classic Revival Photography