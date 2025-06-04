Midhurst gas works pushed back until July 22 as residents fear 'death by a thousand cuts'

North Street, Midhurst. Photo: Google Maps.

Major gas works in Midhurst town centre have been pushed back until July 22, thanks to pressure from businesses residents and local councillors.

The works, which were originally set to take place on North Street between June 9 and July 18, will see gas providers SGN replacing old metal gas pipes with new modern fittings. But, with the Cowdray Gold Cup taking place on July 16, attracting visitors from all over the country, and the festival of speed on from July 10 to 13, there were justified fears that blocking part of the High Street might undermine a period of much needed trade.

“Midhurst has been blighted by a myriad of road issues in the last few years,” said Hannah Burton, Chichester District Councillor for Midhurst, gesturing at The Angel Inn fire - which closed part of North Street for over three months – and the partial closure of the North Mill Bridge following a road traffic accident earlier this year.

"Not only that, but SGN have spent a huge amount of time digging up so many roads. It has to be done, but it’s like death by a thousand cuts. People are really concerned that we may not have any shops left because they won’t survive another period of extended road works. And it isn’t just bricks and mortar businesses that suffer when these kind of things happen, You’ve got people commuting, trying to get through town for work or school. It’s really concerning. We’re a one-road town, we don’t exactly have another road that makes for an easy diversion.”

Although the new July 22 start date puts the road works well clear of both the Gold Cup and the Festival of Speed, Cllr Burton says it’s still slightly short of ideal – that, really, it would be better to start the works come September.

"I massively appreciate that some leeway has been given. I really, really do appreciate that. But at the same time, we do wish they could have pushed them back a little bit more, because there are still quite a few local events that are happening after they’ve commenced work and it will really effect things. We would have been much happier with that as a town, but they have listened, and we really appreciate that they have.”