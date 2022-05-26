On Saturday, May 7 it also reached its 400 session milestone.

Graham Pooley from Midhurst set up the group just over four years ago and was one of the original members of the small team of volunteers.

He said: “Volunteering is one way of easily contributing to the wellbeing of the community and the town and, in the case of Midhurst Green Volunteers (MGV), making it a better, tidier, neater and greener place to live.

Volunteer Graham

“But MGV is not the only group with which I volunteer. Since I retired 22 years ago I have spent much of my life volunteering in various roles and have gained rewards from the efforts I have put in, met and made friends with a number of really nice, positive and proactive people.”

The two-hourly sessions take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays in and around Midhurst and Easebourne.

During these sessions volunteers clear pavements, grass verges and hedges to keep the town looking smart and tidy.

In the last year the group’s role has expanded to include planting bulbs and wildflowers in areas designated by Midhurst Town Council.

Graham said: “I have enjoyed seeing Midhurst and other surrounding villages thrive in part through the efforts of the groups I have worked with.”

South Downs National Park Authority also sought MGV’s help to clear a section of the banks of the River Rother which had become overgrown with Himalayan balsam.

Graham said: “Anyone thinking of volunteering can make new friends, get a buzz out of the instant rewards from working with MGV and look forward to doing as often or as seldom as it can be fitted into their lifestyles.”

There’s no membership required or any particular skill necessary. All tools and equipment are provided by Midhurst Green Volunteers so all you need is a pair of gloves and a little bit of can do positivity.