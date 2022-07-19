Midhurst host's Skate Jam

Hundreds flocked to Midhurst for its annual skate jam.

Demonstrations from professionals on scooters, skateboards and BMX were on display, as well as visitors showing off their skills and winning some merchandise.

Heavy rain forced Midhurst Town Council to postpone the event as the skate park was deemed not safe for the rider to go on at the time.

Midhurst kickflipped things into gear as the town hosted its annual skate jam.

Jess Brown-Fuller from Midhurst Town Council said: “The Skate Jam on Saturday, July 16 at Carron Lane's Recreational Ground was well attended by lots of Midhurst residents, as well as many skaters from further afield who enjoy the facility that was redesigned and rebuilt by Midhurst Town Council in 2021.”

Carol Lintott, Chairman of the Council, said: "It was a fantastic day and a wonderful opportunity to see the talent that we have in the local area, ranging from two years old all the way into adulthood.

"Midhurst Town Council are pleased to be able to host the skate jam annually and love seeing the progression year on year of those that attend."

The skate jam is an annual event and is open to all ages and abilities, on scooter, BMX and skateboard.