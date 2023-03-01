Midhurst Methodist Church, in North Street, is offering the ceremony to same-sex couples following ‘consultations’ at the head of the church. Same-sex couples can have civil partnerships but the new decision allows people to marry with a Christian ceremony.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Midhurst Methodist Church said: “Midhurst Methodist Church is now able to offer everyone a Christian marriage ceremony which will mean a great deal to some couples.
Following consultations at the highest level of the Methodist Church, Midhurst Methodist Church in North Street, which has been authorised for heterosexual marriages for a long time , is now authorised for same-sex marriages. Although civil wedding ceremonies have been available for some years, it is now possible for same-sex couples to marry in a church setting with a Christian ceremony.”
The Reverend David Muskett has been approached for further comment.