Midhurst model shop to host supercar competition
Children who participate in the competition, hosted by The Notebook at Rumbolds Hill, can buy their models from the model shop itself, and will have their choice of four supercars – including a McLaren and a Pagani – depending on availability.
The models can be purchased from October 29 and will have to be completed and submitted alongside the appropriate form by November 23. Shop visitors will be able to vote for their favourite models over the following month, before the winner is announced.
Voting will take place across two age categories – 7-11 years old and 12-16 – and the first prize in both is a £15 voucher for the shop, as well as a mystery model donated by Hornby.
The competition was first introduced five years ago by The Notebook owner Mark, who said he wanted to introduce young people to the fun of model making.