Jack would be 27 this year and his mother and all of his friends meet up every year to celebrate Jack’s life. Despite the hardships Tracy has been dealt she remains defiant and optimistic and this is reflected in the reviews of the book: ‘Inspiring that such a loss could bring such hope... This book will uplift anyone dealing with grief’; ‘A comfort to those of us who have gone through and are going through the same thing’ and ‘I wish more people spoke up for teenagers the way she does’. She said: “My elevator pitch for it would be: 13 Reasons Why? - fiction. Two Feathers - fact. “I am just saying what, in this country we don’t - the absolute truth, what he said to me, what I said to him. This can also help parents cope with a child who has ADHD and be able to spot the ‘malevolent alienation’ that is so dangerous.” Ms McGrath also mentors young people and believes that teenagers are often far too unfairly treated, instead of being given the sympathy and support they need, they are derided. She said: “After Jack’s death his friends held me up and kept me alive, so I’ve got a massive respect for teenagers. We are too quick to say ‘look at this juvenile delinquent’, what I am trying to do with my book and the mentoring is to remove the alienation that they feel.”