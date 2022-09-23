Midhurst pharmacist shares his prescription for a healthier world

Raj Rohilla, who runs Midhurst Pharmacy in West Sussex, is one of 27 pharmacists from around the world who have contributed to a new digital book that aims to highlight the changing role of pharmacy and its efforts to create a healthier future for everyone.

The book has been developed by Alliance Healthcare as part of celebrations to mark World Pharmacists Day 2022 which is run by the International Federation of Pharmacists and takes place on Sunday, September 25.

Mr Rohill who has been a pharmacist for 33 years said he was delighted to be asked to contribute to the book, adding: “Our uniqueness as pharmacists is that we can be the first port of call for people in the community, conveniently placed to see patients directly any day, any time without an appointment. There are no barriers or restrictions in pharmacy to receive immediate patient care. We play a key role in helping people live longer and healthier lives, with excellent healthcare advice and the safe use of medicines.

“I would like to see us working with healthcare professionals more easily and openly, Qualified pharmacists are ready to offer all kinds of healthcare services such as podiatry and micro-suction. We just need more action to take things forward.”

There are currently around 11,600 active community pharmacies in England.

Last year alone they dispensed 1.03 billion prescription items, roughly equivalent to 2.8 million items a day. Over the same period they administered 2.77 million seasonal influenza vaccines.

Juan Guerra, SVP and Managing Director at Alliance Healthcare, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic saw pharmacists rise to the challenge of becoming a key part of the world-wide response and now, as we emerge into the new world their role is changing. It’s becoming more about offering a complete healthcare service which is seeing more pharmacists offering additional services such as health consultations where they can diagnose and prescribe medication to offering vaccines.