In a statement on Sunday, March 19, the pharmacy said: “Our thoughts are with all our neighbours who have been displaced and affected by the devastating fire that has affected our lovely town. We appreciate all the hard work the emergency services have undertaken to keep us all safe and try and restore some normality to life.
“As you may know we were not allowed to enter our pharmacy even to work behind the scenes. As a result we have a huge backlog of prescriptions to dispense for all our patients. We are acutely aware that many of these are urgent.
“I really could not ask my staff to come in today and start that process. All had plans for this special day with their Mothers and/or their children. That said, we are determined to start acting on the prescriptions from tomorrow. These are our plans:
8.30am to 2pm - We will be closed to the public to enable uninterrupted dispensing time. No phone calls will be answered to allow us to maximise dispensing. Delivery medications will be dispensed. Deliveries will commence tomorrow but please be aware of the enormous difficulties we face to arrange deliveries either side of Midhurst as a result of road closure.
“2pm to 4pm - We will be open to collect prescriptions.
“4pm to 5pm - We will again close to dispense and catch up as much as possible.
“We will be open normal hours again on Tuesday 21st March.
“Through all the coming week please be as patient as possible with our team who will be working as hard as possible to get your medication ready.”
Thirty-four Ukrainian refugees were rescued from the fire after it broke out at 1am on Thursday, March 16 and the families are being supported by West Sussex County Council.
Other businesses have been totally destroyed by the fire, as we as at least one home. The Midhurst community has rallied around all those affected by the blaze and now more than £7,000 has been raised to support the people who have been displaced and lost businesses.