The team at Midhurst Pharmacy have announced an appeal for donations to help struggling families.

With many families struggling through the cost of living crisis, the team at the Midhurst Pharmacy came up with the idea to hold a ‘foodbank drive’ next month.

Owner Raj Rohilla said with the summer holidays coming to an end, many parents have had the added pressures after taking off time from work and missing out on free school meals.

He said: “For one week we are encouraging our customers to bring in any can of tinned meat or vegetables. For this we will offer a 15 per cent discount for any purchases totalling over £10. It's our small way to acknowledge the hardship some families are facing and trying to help.”

Chichester District Foodbank is currently appealing for the following items: