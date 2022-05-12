Midhurst Rother College Community Day returns

Midhurst Rother College hosted their Community Day on Saturday June 7.

The Midhurst Town Crier, John Travers, welcomed everyone declaring the very late 2020 event open!

With over 55 stalls showing off their wares, there was much on offer for all to enjoy. Sussex Green Living, Eco Rother Action and the Woodland Theatre lorry were among those encouraging

people to live greener and protect the world we live in.

People of all ages found themselves learning skills that they would never have otherwise had the chance to experience.

New to the event this year were the Chichester Falcons Softball Club, who led short games of softball, for all to play throughout the day.

A visitor to the commented, ‘there really is something for everyone here, from sports such as rugby, softball and archery to local crafts people demonstrating their skills and local

groups recruiting volunteers, it’s a fantastic event.

So much on offer was free to enjoy, it’s refreshing to have a family day out that doesn’t cost a lot of money.’

Local groups such as Girlguiding Rother Valley District, The Midhurst Green Volunteers and Easebourne Garden and Allotment Society Event used the event to recruit new members.

Event organiser, Maddie Hathaway said: “This event celebrates the diversity of the groups who help to make Midhurst the community that it is. It aims to demonstrate how individuals can volunteer and support each other as they strive to make the area a vibrant place to live.”

