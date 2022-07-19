Midhurst Rother College Music and Drama Department complete Cornwall tour and sponsored walk for Ukraine

With great excitement, 51 students and five staff from Midhurst Rother College’s Music and Drama Departments headed off to Cornwall on their first ever joint tour and the first tour since Covid restrictions were lifted.

During the full on five days, the students had the opportunity to perform at some of the county’s most amazing venues to a wider audience, including the beautiful Trebah Gardens, the inspiring Truro Cathedral and underground in the chamber of cathedral proportions at Cairnglaze Cavern.

The group were also permitted to perform at the world renowned Minnack Theatre where they sang an A cappella version of Harbour, written by local Midhurst musician, composer and singer Anna Tabbush.

Sally Tidbury, Head of Music, said of the trip: “It is an experience they will cherish and something they will look back on for a long time after they leave school. We are so proud of our students and all they have achieved.

"They were a real credit to MRC and have really benefited from the tour both socially and creatively.”

Back in Midhurst students and staff set off on a sponsored walk to raise funds in aid of DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In view of the hot weather the route was reduced to 8.5 kilometres to ensure all students were back under cover avoiding the midday heat.

9K-JRN carried a Ukrainian flag to remind everyone of why they were walking.

Tutor groups set off at intervals accompanied by their tutor and other members of school staff.

The remaining staff, along with the Sixth Form acted as marshals along the pretty much shaded route.

Sixth formers also provided water stations.

For a bit of fun along the way, these were enhanced by much enjoyed cooling water showers courtesy of super soaking water blasters.

On return to school, students were cooled by ice cream and ice lollies, sold to raise further funds for the appeal. The running total for the event is just under £3000.