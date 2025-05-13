Midhurst Skate Jam is back for another year

Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Midhust Skate Jam is set to return this weekend for a Saturday afternoon of sunshine and fun.

Taking place from 12pm to 4pm on May 17, Skate Jam is a yearly favourite for young people in Midhurst, giving skaters of all skill levels a chance to show off their tricks and maybe even learn a few more.

Organised by Midhurst Town Council alongside skate event providers Camp Rubicon and due to take place at Carron Lane Skatepark, skaters without transport are invited to use a shuttlebus provided by Tandem Midhurst, which will depart from The Grange Car Park at 11.45pm.

Once there, the Camp Rubicon team will announce over the onsite PA system which competition is set to take place and who should make their way over to the tent to sign up.

"There is no exact schedule as it all depends on how many would like to join in on the day. Each competition will be split between super juniors, which is for the littlest kids who we want to see included but maybe can't do anything a part from ride around, and then two age categories to cover the older more experienced riders,” a spokesperson for Midhurst Town Council said.

But current plans are to start with BMX bikes, followed by skateboards and, if possible, quad skaters soon after that.

Skaters who work up an appetite will be happy to know that hot food and cold drinks will be on sale at Yummez Burgerbar, while anyone in the mood for something sweet should be sure to stop at De Luca's Ice Cream for a scoop or two.