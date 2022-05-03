Midhurst skate park vandalised

The vandalised skatepark in Midhurst. SUS-220305-111551001

Midhurst Town Council reported the vandalisation of the skate park on Carron Lane late Thursday (April 28) afternoon.

Chairman of Midhurst Town Council Carol Lintott, said of the graffiti: “We are extremely disheartened to discover that this new facility has been treated in this way.

“We urge the public to remember this is a skate park for all ages and we all have a duty of care to set an example for younger generations.

“We ask anybody with any information to contact the Council while we continue our investigations alongside the police.

“Cleaning graffiti is an expensive task and we would much rather invest money into providing opportunities for our young people, such as our annual skatejam, which is due to take place on Sunday, May 15.