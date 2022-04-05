Midhurst students celebrate completing fire safety course in front of friends and family

A group of 11 Midhurst secondary school students have successfully completed a three-week course with West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. SUS-220504-122842001

The students, from Midhurst Rother College, were given an insight into the life of a firefighter during this programme as they practiced working as a team through fire drill practice, hose running, ladder climbing and operating breathing apparatus.

The course, named GRIT, aims to foster a wide set of personal strengths, skills and self-belief in preparation for adult life through outdoor activity, community volunteering and drill yard skills.

The programme also promotes health and wellbeing through self-care and resilience.

The students learnt about wellness, how to stay safe on social media and helped in their local community by taking part in litter picking activities.

The three weeks concluded in a Pass Out Parade on Friday, March 25, where the students then demonstrated their new skills in front of family, friends and the High Sheriff of West Sussex.

Deputy Chief fire officer, Mark Andrews, presented the students with their certificates and medals at the Pass Out Parade. He said: “I am proud of all the students here who have worked together during the past three weeks.

“They have proven that although it might have been challenging, they can pull together as a team to achieve it.

“They have demonstrated that by completing this course with flying colours.

“I hope those who have taken part in the programme are able to take the skills they have learnt through GRIT and embed them into their everyday lives.

“I am sure they will also see that with the right attitude and the right approach nothing is insurmountable, and I hope this experience is a little building block in their future.