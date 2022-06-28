Midhurst to host pop up pantries at Grange Centre

UKHarvest are tackling food waste with a pop-up pantry at the Grange Leisure Centre every Monday.

Supermarkets, farmers, producers and factories will be donating their surplus goods to UKHarvest, who will then bring it to Midhurst’s Grange Leisure Centre every Monday at 3pm.

Residents can then fill a bag for a suggested donation of £2.50, saving it from ending up in landfill.

If residents are unable to pay with cash UKHarvest will also accept card payments for donations.

Every week the produce is different and UKHarvest recommend getting there early.

To find out more about UKHarvest and the work they are doing in Midhurst and further afield join us at our sustainability day on Sunday, July 10 from 12 noon to 3pm.

The event has been organised by Midhurst Town Council and will focus on sustainability and tackling the climate crisis as a community.